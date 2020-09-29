With great power comes great responsibility — but The Batman star Robert Pattinson is feeling as cool as a cucumber.

The actor, who only recently returned to the set of the highly-anticipated DC movie after contracting COVID-19, temporarily halting production, admitted that he “weirdly” enjoys the idea that he could possibly “mess up” his portrayal of the iconic superhero.

According to the Daily Mail, Pattinson, 34, likes knowing that his work is seen by the masses — who can either love it or hate it!

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” said the actor. “I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

Pattinson also talked about how different the upcoming Batman movie (which resumed production) will be. “I think this interpretation is incredible,” he told Total Film magazine. “I hope what’s different about what we’re doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world’s greatest detective and how we got there.”

Production of the action superhero film was shut down back in March, when the quarantine lockdown first began due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The anticipated superhero flick, directed by Matt Reeves, is set during Batman‘s second year of fighting crime and follows him as he explores Gotham City’s corruption. The cast also includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (before she becomes Catwoman), Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred, John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon.

