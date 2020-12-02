Honesty hour. Bachelorette alum Ryan Sutter got candid about the mystery illness that has been plaguing him for several months now.

The 46-year-old detailed the symptoms of his unknown illness over several Instagram posts on Tuesday, December 1.

Sutter explained that he first started to feel sick in February after he started an 18-week training course with the Denver Fire Department. “Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional ‘flu like’ symptoms,” he recalled. The reality star tested negative for COVID-19 several times and was hopeful he would make a full recovery sooner than later.

However, that was far from true. “It’s been five months now and, if anything, I feel worse,” he said.

A HUSBAND’S HORROR: RYAN SUTTER RECALLS THE TERRIFYING MOMENT HIS WIFE TRISTA SUFFERED A VIOLENT SEIZURE

Sutter explained that his symptoms include fatigue, body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, itching with no rash, headaches, swelling of the neck and throat swelling, congestion, lightheadedness, and nausea. Despite blood tests and a CT scan, Sutter still doesn’t have an answer for why he has been feeling so ill. Fortunately, Sutter does not seem to be contagious.

“Most days I feel about 70%. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed,” he said.

While he doesn’t know why he is sick, Sutter knows that he is not alone. “The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking,” he said.

TAYSHIA ADAMS HAS 4 NEW SUITORS VYING FOR HER HEART — GET TO KNOW THEM!

“One must truly and persistently advocate for himself/herself if they hope to find answers or, at the very least, rule out possibilities,” he added.

He suspects that the illness may have been triggered by “effects of our lifestyles and the relative lack of understanding as to how we live on a daily basis influences our health and well being and the health and well being of others.”

Sutter ended the last of his three posts on a positive note. “Please don’t worry about me,” he told his followers. “I will be fine. If you must worry, worry about each other. Support each other. Be there for each other.”

“The outpouring of support I have received has been humbling and therapeutic,” he added. “I could not be more grateful. I can not imagine the healing power that amount of love and caring would have on the world should we all choose to apply it? Maybe let’s find out.”

SPENCER ROBERTSON GOT TAYSHIA ADAMS‘ FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE — LEARN 5 FAST FACTS

Fans offered more support for the dad of two in the comments section and thanked him for sharing his story, while others offered advice about receiving a diagnosis.

“Hope you figure it all out and get better Brother … respect for hanging in there!” one fan said. “I feel ya Ryan. @ryansutter I hope you find the best team for you. Sounds like it’s right on the horizon,” another wrote. “Yes agree 100%!! My husband is going through a similar thing. May we all find answers and proper treatments,” a third user shared.

Sutter met his wife, Trista Sutter, on The Bachelorette, and she also opened up about his health issues on social media. “This guy … my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love … is struggling. Not everyday [sic], and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough,” she wrote.

We hope Sutter gets better soon!