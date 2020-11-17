Not only did Tayshia Adams get to lead The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley found love, but she also got to meet four new suitors on the Tuesday, November 10, episode.

“There’s some new faces and it’s going to get really juicy the second that happens,” the 30-year-old told Entertainment Tonight right before the episode aired. “Just wait and see.”

The new contestants were originally supposed to be on Crawley’s season but got cut. Now, they get a second chance at finding love with the brunette beauty. As soon as the men arrived at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, Calif., they went through the quarantine process — just like the other 16 guys did. The show recruited more men this season just in case people started testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

Since the men had to isolate before meeting Adams, they stayed at the resort during Crawley’s season, just in case they were needed.

“These were guys who were sort of in the hopper and ready to go, and came in and then quarantined,” ABC executive Robert Mills told ET. “There’s a lot of guys who either don’t make the show for various reasons or we’ve met through casting before, and these four seemed perfect for Tayshia. And they certainly made a splash.”

Even though Adams made it clear right away that she had feelings for some of the guys, Mills explained that her season will be a bit different than Crawley’s.

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

“I think it was pretty clear with Tayshia, that she was definitely going to sort of take her time. She had just gotten there … everyone was pretty confident that she was going to give these other guys a shot,” he explained.

“What you’re going to see is that classic Bachelor and Bachelorette dilemma, where they really fall in love with multiple people. And it gets really, really hard,” he added. “What the sentiment has been this season is, how much everyone loves these guys. It’s simultaneously so great and so heartening to see love form with Tayshia — who everyone is rooting for — to see these connections happen and see her find love. But then, it’s really, really difficult to see these guys get heartbroken. And Tayshia, on some level, too.”

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIMOpens in a new Window.

So, does Adams find her hubby? We’ll just have to wait and see! For now, scroll through the gallery below to get to know the four new guys vying for Adams’ heart.