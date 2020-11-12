Not only did Tayshia Adams get a chance to find love with 16 of Clare Crawley’s men, but she also got introduced to four new faces on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette.

As soon as Spencer Robertson got out of the limo, he made quite the first impression on the 30-year-old leading lady. Three other new suitors — Montel, Noah and Peter — also introduced themselves to the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

Needless to say, the other men were less than thrilled with the new arrivals. “There was a stanky-ass energy in the room,” Zac C. said. “Because there’s a sense of pride amongst these 16 guys.”

6 *CRINGEWORTHY* MOMENTS FROM CLARE CRAWLEY‘S SEASON OF ‘THE BACHELORETTE’

Robertson, 30, made his move and stole Adams away instantly, which didn’t go over well with the guys. “It’s honestly bulls**t,” Brendan said. “He’s literally been in the house three minutes and he has the nerve to cut in front of the guys … that have been waiting patiently. I’m pissed.”

Ultimately, the brunette beauty chose to give Robertson the first impression rose, and the two even shared a romantic kiss.

During the day date, the contestants played a game of splash ball, but after getting into it with Riley, Robertson cut his lip. “You were kind of intense in there,” Adams told Robertson. “You’ve gotta be careful.”

5 FACTS ABOUT TAYSHIA ADAMS, THE BACHELOR NATION FAVE WHO’S TAKING OVER THIS SEASON

At the cocktail party, Robertson bragged about winning the competition and said that getting the date rose would be the “ultimate W,” but Riley was still upset over their tiff. “I think I owe you for my cracked ribs,” he told Robertson.

“I think we’re even, dude,” Robertson replied. “If you need any more, let me know.”

Kenny then stepped in and didn’t hold back. “Don’t take this the wrong way — you kind of come off like a dick,” he told Robertson. “Obviously, we’re not all here to be friends, but we do all have to live together.”

DALE MOSS WINS OVER CLARE CRAWLEY ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT HIM

“I can totally tell there’s a little bit of jealousy because I’m doing well with Tayshia,” Robertson told the cameras during his confessional. “I just have to keep it moving — all gas, no breaks — and get that group date rose.”

It sure looks like Robertson wants more time with Adams, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the handsome hunk.