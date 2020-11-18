Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is seriously ill in prison with a suspected case of COVID-19, TMZ reported.

“It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs,” Weinstein’s team told the outlet.

The 68-year old is in isolation with an 101-degree temperature as doctors suspect he has coronavirus. Sources told TMZ that Weinstein is “doing poorly.”

The ex Hollywood mogul was reportedly tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 17, and doctors are waiting for the results. However, since they’re so confident that he has the virus, he has been placed in isolation for 72 hours.

Weinstein’s representatives, Juda Englemeyer and Craig Rothfeld, told PEOPLE that he “has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful.”

Should the test come back positive, Weinstein will be transferred to the prison hospital. Due to Weinstein’s pre-existing medical problems and age, his symptoms are very serious, and a case of COVID-19 puts him at extreme risk.

He reportedly had COIVD-19 in March but was never officially diagnosed. This came after the producer was transferred from Rikers Island, N.Y., to Wende Correction Facility in Erie County, N.Y., and was believed to already have the virus when he entered the new prison.

He had already been alternating between Rikers Island and a hospital in New York City at the time for high blood pressure and chest pains.

Weinstein’s team asked for the minimum sentence of five years as his “physical and mental condition has so deteriorated, I do not think it’s an overstatement to say that if he is not released as part of this application, his chances of surviving in prison are rather low,” one of his lawyers Barry Kamins told Judge Angela Mazzarelli before the filmmaker was sentenced.

“The defendant is almost blind, and he’s not ambulatory, and he’s on 20 medications,” Kamins argued. Ultimately, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault charges.

In October, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced that he faces more assault and sexual battery charges.

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, Weinstein is facing four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. These incidents span from 2004 to 2013 and involve five victims.

In October, Weinstein’s lawyers submitted paperwork to the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department in a move to attempt to overturn the charges against their client.