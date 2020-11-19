The test results are in: Harvey Weinstein officially negative for COVID-19.

The convicted rapist, who sparked coronavirus-related alarm with a recent fever of 101 degrees, has cooled off somewhat: “We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored,” his camp said in a statement. “We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19.”

They added that the 68-year-old is being watched carefully “due to a plethora of underlying health issues.”

The ex-Hollywood mogul was reportedly tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility, where he is serving time. Out of precaution for his pre-existing medical problems and age, Weinstein was placed in isolation for 72 hours.

He reportedly had COVID-19 back in March, but was never officially diagnosed. Experts say it’s rare to contract the virus more than once. At any rate, his health has been in steep decline: Earlier this year, he was being shuttled between prison and hospital for high blood pressure and chest pains.

As a matter of fact, Weinstein’s legal team even asked for a minimum sentence of five years, as his “physical and mental condition has so deteriorated, I do not think it’s an overstatement to say that if he is not released as part of this application, his chances of surviving in prison are rather low,” one of his lawyers, Barry Kamins, told judge Angela Mazzarelli before the filmmaker was sentenced.

“The defendant is almost blind, and he’s not ambulatory, and he’s on 20 medications,” Kamins argued.

The attempt was a no go, and Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault charges.

In October, Los Angeles County district attorney Jackie Lacey announced that he faces still more assault and sexual battery charges: Four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. These incidents span from 2004-2013 and involve five victims.

In October, Weinstein’s lawyers submitted paperwork to the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department in a move to attempt to overturn the charges against their client.