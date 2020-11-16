R&B singer Jeremih has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is reportedly on a ventilator. Friends of the star took to social media — including 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper — to send Jeremih well-wishes.

It’s unclear how long the 33-year-old has been hospitalized for, but according to TMZ, his condition has worsened this weekend, which promoted friends and family to offer their support and prayers.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted on Saturday, November 14.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” 50 Cent tweeted on Saturday, with a picture of the duo. On November 15, he gave an update on his friend’s condition and thanked fans for their prayers. “He is responsive today, doing a little better,” he wrote.

Producer Hitmaka wrote on Instagram, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

Big Sean added, “Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih,” while Trey Songz said, “@Jeremih We love you and we praying for you!”

Several other artists and celebs continued to shower the “Planez” hitmaker with well-wishes over the weekend.

“Praying for my dawg @Jeremih,” Wale wrote. “Keeping Jeremih in my prayers,” Toni Braxton said.

Big Brother alum Amber Borzotra tweeted, “All my love, light, and prayers are with my sweet brother @Jeremih right now. Everyone keep the prayers coming and please respect the families [sic] privacy at this time. My heart hurts … I LOVE YOU so much, J and just know I’m by your side every step of the way! #Pray #Family.

Jeremih — whose real name is Jeremy Felton — has been silent on social media during this time. The rapper was signed to Def Ja Recordings in 2009 and has four albums under his belt. He has released several hits over his career such as “Down With Me” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em.”

We hope Jeremih gets better soon!