Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey is yielding amazing results!

The 40-year-old comedian revealed on Sunday, October 4, that she is just 6.5 pounds away from reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.

She finished her morning hike in Los Angeles and shared her exact weight on Instagram.

“This week was super busy but I got up super early three times (6am) and went on a hike … even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher — although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog,'” Wilson wrote about her active schedule that keeps her fit.

“But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x,” she added.

In the snap, Wilson posed in activewear while gazing at the Los Angeles skyline.

Jono Castano, her trainer throughout her fitness journey, commented on her Instagram post.

“Amazing boss! You got this ❤️,” he exclaimed.

Not only is Wilson being active, she also recently showed off her new boyfriend, Jacob Bush, on Instagram. On Sunday, October 4, she shared several throwback pictures from her recent trip to Monaco with Bush.

She was seen in a pink low cut dress with rose-inspired sleeves.

Wilson also posted pictures of herself standing in the balcony and eating a delicious dessert.

“Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself,” the Bridesmaids star wrote, adding that she now has dessert with her food “only once or twice a week.”

You go, girl!