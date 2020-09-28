Rebel Wilson is on a roll, as she inches closer towards her weight-loss and self-appreciation goals. On August 28, the actress revealed that she was only 18 pounds away from weighing 165 pounds (a victory she hopes to achieve before 2020 is out) — and Wilson’s glowing face is only adding to her glamover.

So how exactly is the 40-year-old looking as “vibrant” as ever as she continues to get into the best shape of her life?

Board-certified plastic surgeon Frank Agullo, M.D., says Wilson’s slimmer figure has her looking “younger and refreshed” and surmises she “had filler under the eyes to give her a rested look.” He tells OK!, “She probably also has had botox treatment to smooth out her expression lines.”

Doctor Pamela Agullo also points out that Wilson is “looking fabulous and thinner” and that it “definitely shows in her face.” She tells OK!, “I think she has had some skin tightening to help turn her facial shape from round to triangular.”

Michael K. Obeng, M.D., from MiKO Plastic Surgery points out that Wilson’s neck is lifted, which, he says, “can be achieved by Ultherapy laser treatment.”

Wilson has been creating “personal goals” for herself for a while now. According to a PEOPLE source, “2018 was the Year of Fun, and she went on amazing adventures and traveled a lot; 2019 was the Year of Love, and she went on fabulous dates; 2020 is the Year of Health. She has been very focused and dedicated.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star also told her fans and followers that another goal is to get “one of my movies into production before the end of the year.” Both her personal and professional dreams, however, are “requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks,” she admitted, “but I’m working hard.”

She may be focused on her weight and her career, but it seems as though Wilson has no worries when it comes to romance. In fact, the actress recently debuted her new millionaire boyfriend, Jacob Busch from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty. According to Forbes, the 31-year-old is worth $100 million and was previously in an off-again-on-again relationship with RHOBH alum Adrienne Maloof, 59, for several years.

According to PEOPLE, the new couple were introduced by a friend last year and fostered a romance while Wilson was in Australia and Busch quarantined in L.A. The couple got serious after the Aussie actress returned stateside and reunited with her beau in California.

“They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” a source told the magazine. “He’s a gentleman, has very old-school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”

Though 2020 has been filled with uncertainty, it’s safe to say that this year Wilson is surviving… and thriving!