Rebel Wilson is all smiles showing off her stunning new figure during her holiday in France with new boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The 40-year-old actress looked as confident as ever posing with her hands on her hips. “Thanks to 4 year old Zayn for taking this pic! Little Legend,” she captioned the snap, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

Fans were quick to congratulate the blonde beauty on her amazing three-stone weight loss (42 lbs.). After all, Wilson was determined to make 2020 her “Year of Health.” A source told PEOPLE, “2018 was the Year of Fun, and she went on amazing adventures and traveled a lot; 2019 was the Year of Love, and she went on fabulous dates; 2020 is the Year of Health. She has been very focused and dedicated.”

One user praised the star, writing, “You luck incredible!! Well done you. You were always beautiful but you did what made you feel good that’s what really matters. You’re such an Inspiration!!” Another added, “Aww so cute and you look like a goddess just so gorgeous.”

As OK! previously reported, Wilson’s glowing face is only adding to her glamover; plastic surgeons weighed in on how Wilson is looking as “vibrant” as ever.

The actress’ weight-loss journey began when she was filming for the movie Cats in 2019. “I lost eight pounds, shooting my number, in four days,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “One, because there’s a lot of physicality … but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down.

“These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can’t cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they’d be out of the film … So they’d heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable,” she said.

The Isn’t It Romantic star has been keeping her 8.7M Instagram followers updated with her progress on her goals; she is also determined to get one of her movies into production by the end of the year. “Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits,” a source told the outlet. “She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She’s also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks.”

Amongst her bombshell vacay posts were snaps and videos of the Australian native going jet-skiing in the Mediterranean Sea. She captioned the Instagram post, “Jet ski? Oui oui.”

The Pitch Perfect star has been enjoying her time in the French Riviera with the 31-year-old millionaire after recently going public with their relationship on Thursday, September 24. The duo made their debut at a gala in Monte Carlo for Planetary Health and attended a private dinner with Prince Albert, hosted by Isabelle Bscher and Galerie Gmurzynska.

Earlier the same day, the new love birds were seen hanging out on a helicopter pad with stars Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren via the JoJo Rabbit star’s Instagram. “Quick Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco,” Wilson joked in her Instagram caption.

Busch — who hails from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and previously had an on-again-off-again relationship with RHOBH alum, Adrienne Maloof, 59 — met Wilson through mutual friends last year. According to PEOPLE, their relationship fostered while Wilson was in Australia and Busch was in L.A. However, the couple got serious when the How To Be Single actress returned to Los Angeles, Calif. — where the philanthropist resides.

“They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” the source dished. “He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. “He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”