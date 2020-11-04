Sir Rod Stewart recovered so well from his ankle fusion that he joked he might get work done on his private parts — or as he called it, his “knob” — next!

The British singer-songwriter recently underwent the major ankle surgery (after first getting work done on his knees), seeing him gain an extra inch in height, and now wants inches elsewhere.

“My knee got fixed with a knee replacement, so then the ankle didn’t know what was going on because obviously it’s crooked because of the knees,” he explained to The Sun. “So when this is all done, I should have a nice straight leg and be able to run — and then I’m going to get my knob done.”

When pressed about the work he wants done below the belt, Stewart jokingly shot back: “Mind your own business!”

The 75-year-old said his leg injuries were due in part to years of playing football on “awful bone dry” pitches in Los Angeles. “I am suffering for it now,” he explained.

The ankle surgery reportedly cost over $10,000 after his knee replacement impaired his ability to walk. He revealed that he needed to go back under the knife in October.

Before the coronavirus pandemic canceled most concerts, he had begun to perform again and had a big tour ahead of him. In February, his wife, Penny Lancaster, said that he performed two private shows in Florida and his knee was better than ever.

“He is like a masterclass of knee replacement,” she said, “there is no stopping him.”

She kept fans updated on his recovery progress on social media and shared a snap of her husband on his 75th birthday with a health update in January.

“Roddy is doing remarkably well after his knee replacement surgery on Tuesday (so well that the naughty boy keeps trying to walk with out his crutches),” she wrote.

“Luckily he is being discharged today to celebrate his 75th tonight and home this weekend to see the boys play football.”

The “Maggie May” singer told the Daily Record that he is much more careful with his body now. “No more competitive football for me as I can’t go sideways on my knee,” he confessed.

He plans to play several shows in the U.S. in summer 2022 and go on an Australian tour in March and April of next year. Before the initial shows were postponed, he shared a video of himself dancing on Instagram in January, which showed that even with an injured ankle the legend still had it. “Practicing moves for my North American tour!” he captioned the post

Stewart and Lancaster tied the knot in 2007, and have two sons together Alastair, 14, and Aiden, 9. He has six other children from previous relationships, Sean, Liam, Kimberly, Ruby, Renee and Sarah Streeter.