"I'm like, 'F**k man, this is so bad.’ My wife's [] in the room. This is just a bad feeling all around. My stomach felt like they lit dynamite and threw it in my f**king stomach and ran. All I could do was call 'Niko...' I said, 'Babe, it's happening!' She said, 'What?' I said, 'Everything!'" he divulged. Making things even more embarrassing was the fact he had to have a nurse wipe his butt for him. "It was humbling in how it happened. It makes you realize you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do. There was nothing I could do to stop that," he added.