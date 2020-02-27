trending in HEALTH

Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Thursday, February 27 to update fans on his recovery following his scary car crash in September 2019. The comedian shared a clip of himself sparring with his boxing coach in the gym, and it looks like he’s bouncing back from the emergency back surgery he underwent after the wreck.

