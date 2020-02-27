trending in HEALTH
Kevin Hart took to Instagram on Thursday, February 27 to update fans on his recovery following his scary car crash in September 2019. The comedian shared a clip of himself sparring with his boxing coach in the gym, and it looks like he’s bouncing back from the emergency back surgery he underwent after the wreck.
View this post on Instagram
It’s all coming back....slowly but surely. Patience is whats most important at this point. Is it easy? Absolutely not....but I’m loving every minute of it. The journey to becoming a greater me continues.... #HustleHart #FableticsMen #VitaHustle
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
View this post on Instagram
Good morning world....wake up & smile damn it. Life is to short to be angry all the time.... #LiveLoveLaugh @fableticsmen
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
View this post on Instagram
I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th....welcome home "Menace" #MuscleCarLover
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
View this post on Instagram
Grown Little 40yr old man.... #ComedicRockStarShit
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
View this post on Instagram
#LilSwag #ComedicRockStarShit #DopePic #SecretLifeOfPets2PromoTour
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
View this post on Instagram
Secret Life Of Pets 2 promo swag....
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
