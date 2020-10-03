It’s been over five years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced the end of their four-year marriage. And while they’ve both remained tight-lipped about what actually caused the split, a source tells OK! that fans may finally be getting some answers.
“The word is Miranda’s penning a tell-all that’ll reveal lots of bombshells about her time with Blake, as well as their breakup,” the source dishes. “This book will be her big purge.”
MIRANDA LAMBERT REVEALS SHE CRIED WHEN HER GAY BROTHER GAVE HER PERMISSION TO POST PHOTOS FROM NYC PRIDE PARADE
One of the first things she’ll address is all those cheating rumors. “A lot of people think that Miranda stepped out on Blake during their marriage, but she’s hinting that he did,” the source says, noting that the country singer’s flirty personality drove Lambert, 36, crazy. “She long suspected him of carousing, and when she watched him on The Voice with Gwen [Stefani] for the first time [in fall 2014] her blood ran cold. There was obvious chemistry between them.”
When the ‘God’s Country’ singer, 44, and Stefani, 50, officially came out as a couple the following year, Lambert’s fears were confirmed. “She wants fans to know she tried to save her marriage,” the source adds, “but it seemed like Blake didn’t want her anymore.”
GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON CELEBRATE HER SON APOLLO’S BIRTHDAY WITH AN ADORABLE TRIBUTE
The songstress also plans to shed light on her ex’s dark side. “Miranda’s telling friends that Blake’s not the ‘aw-shucks’ guy he makes himself out to be. He’d get in a foul mood when she had to work late in the studio and gave her musicians the evil eye,” the source notes, adding that Shelton had “a temper” and was known to get “jealous.” “Miranda’s said to have told pals, ‘Blake put me through hell!’ She’s glad to have him out of her life.”
MIRANDA LAMBERT TELLS AUDIENCE SHE’S ‘NOT SAD ANYMORE’ THANKS TO HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN
Especially now that she has hubby Brendan McLoughlin, 29. “Blake wasn’t romantic. Often times, Miranda felt like she was doing all the work,” the source explains. “Miranda wants to let everyone know that she and Brendan are hot for each other! She’s found true happiness.”
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!