It’s been over five years since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced the end of their four-year marriage. And while they’ve both remained tight-lipped about what actually caused the split, a source tells OK! that fans may finally be getting some answers.

“The word is Miranda’s penning a tell-all that’ll reveal lots of bombshells about her time with Blake, as well as their breakup,” the source dishes. “This book will be her big purge.”

