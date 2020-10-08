Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix movie, Hubie Halloween, included a touching tribute to the late Cameron Boyce, who died on July 6, 2019, after suffering from a seizure in his sleep.

Midway through the credits of the comedy flick, viewers spotted a eulogy dedicated to the star, who was just 20 years old at the time of his death.

“In loving memory of Cameron Boyce. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. “You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day.”

The Descendants 3 star was scheduled to have a part in the film before his tragic passing last year, having previously worked with Sandler on the 2010 flick Grown Ups before reprising his role as Keithie Feder for its sequel in 2013.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 55-year-old comedian shed some light on how much of a great guy Boyce was and recalled that he even interacted with fans at his daughter’s Bat Mitzvah. “[He passed away] just a few days before filming,” Sandler told Fallon.

“That kid was a great kid. His family is amazing. I watched him grow up and become a superstar,” Sandler expressed. “My kids worshipped him. He came to my daughter’s bat mitzvah. He came and literally signed — I mean, that Bat Mitzvah was gigantic, there were 400 people there, and he signed every kids autograph.

The Happy Gilmore actor went on to gush over Boyce’s love for helping those in need, telling the talk show host that whenever he needed something from Sandler, it was usually always related to a charity event, which astounded the father of two.

“He was just the nicest kid. He would always have charities going on. He would always speak to me, ‘Can you do this, can you do that?’ It was always for charity. He never cared about anything else. Just a nice solid, talented kid.”

The ending of Hubie Halloween just made me cry, what a great tribute to Cameron Boyce. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rN3Aqb00BK — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerelyivy_) October 7, 2020

Fans who watched Hubie Halloween following its release on October 7 were quick to thank Sandler for his thoughtful message to Boyce, with some viewers insisting that the gesture had left them in tears.

“The ending of Hubie Halloween just made me cry, what a great tribute to Cameron Boyce,” one person wrote on Twitter while another echoed similar words, tweeting, “Was definitely not prepared for the message about Cameron after Hubie Halloween and now i can’t stop crying.”

Aside from his work with Sandler, Boyce was also known for his role as Luke Ross in the Disney Channel series Jessie and Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

The late movie star will make his final appearance in the upcoming musical drama Paradise City, which according to Deadline, is still searching for a home after being pitched to multiple networks by CAA.