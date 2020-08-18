All appears to be well in Angelina Jolie’s home. While Jolie and Brad Pitt work through their divorce, the actress appears to be enjoying her time with her six children.

“You know, I’ve never been one who valued relaxation,” Jolie said during an interview with E!, adding that she likes “chaos.”

The mother of six — who shares Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with Pitt — revealed that she’s used to her children and her pets interrupting her work life. “I’ve been on high-level meetings where there’s dogs and balls and kids and things,” the Oscar winner continued. “You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.”

The Salt star shared that she tries to make a schedule at home to give her kids “a bit of structure.” However, Zahara is “better at organizing things than I am,” Jolie admitted.

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the widely imposed lockdown, the 45-year-old clarified that they are just like other families who love movie nights. “Well, we’re all there. So, all six kids, my oldest son’s home from Korea,” she said. “Lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we’re just pajamas, robes, snacks.”

It also seems that The One and Only Ivan — Jolie’s new flick — is one film that the entire family can enjoy together. Jolie explained that the film is “all wrapped in this really unusual package and there’s something very honest at the center of it.”

The interview also featured Jolie’s co-star Brooklynn Prince, who said she was excited to become a Disney character and have a chance to work with her “idol.”

“The great thing about her, no one could make her false,” the Mr. and Mrs. Smith alum said. “It’s part of why we were all drawn to her in the first place.”

Jolie and Pitt went their separate ways in 2016, and Jolie later explained that “it was the right decision.”

“I continue to focus on their healing,” she told Vogue in June 2020. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”