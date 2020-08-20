Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are far from coming to an agreement over their September 2016 divorce filing, and things are getting messy.

Jolie has now been accused of deliberately trying to delay the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars divorce battle by Pitt’s legal team after she filed a request to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk removed from the proceedings.

The Maleficent actress claimed that Ouderkirk did not “disclose the cases” that demonstrated his “current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship” with Anne C Kiley, who has been one of Pitt’s attorneys, working with him on multiple cases.

On Monday, August 17, the Salt actress’ attorney submitted a filing insisting her client “has engaged in no gamesmanship” by inquiring about Judge Ouderkirk.

Now, the 45-year-old actress is fighting back once again via her legal team, who is saying her client just wants a “fair trial” with “no special favors” for either herself or the Troy actor, according to a new report.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” the actress’ lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Us Weekly.

DeJean goes on to say, “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

When asked about the status of their proceedings, an insider told the outlet, “They’re at a total impasse,” with “no end in sight.”

The report also adds a comment from Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, who believes that Judge Ouderkirk is “biased in Brad’s favor” due to the personal connection they have. The Fight Club actor’s legal team fired back at Jolie’s apparent attempt to further delay their case.

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution,” the court documents claim.

This comes after an explosive report stating that the parents of Pitt, 56, — William and Jane — have not seen their grandkids in about four years due to the tensions that have been brewing between the A-list couple.

The Sun’s report highlighted that the former couple’s children — twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, and Maddox, 19 — last saw their paternal grandparents in 2016.

A source told the outlet: “When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents. “The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.”

Amongst all the new allegations, Jolie and Pitt are heading to court with their upcoming custody trial set to begin in October.