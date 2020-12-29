Anwar Hadid may have ruffled some feathers by recently stating his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine, but he’s hoping he can clear his intentions up.

Hadid, 21, who is the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, as well as brother to models Gigi and Bella, wrote on his Instagram stories December 27 that he will “absolutely not” get the vaccine when it is available to him.

He explained at the time: ““Either i just dont get [the coronavirus] or i get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally.

“Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think,” he added.

His thoughts on the matter sparked criticism from fans, who were quick to call him out on social media and say his stance was irresponsible — even selfish, given the rapidly escalating number of cases of the virus in the country.

Hadid responded on his IG stories again Monday, December 28, giving a bit more insight on his opinion and why he personally has made his particular decision. “Im not ‘anti vax,'” he clarified. “I think everyone has to be careful with each vaccine individually looking at positive and possible negative effects.”

He continued: “I have taken vaccines before but As someone who has had a compromised immune system, I want to continue to learn about the many ways i can protect myself and others.”

Hadid, his mom, and his sister Bella have all allegedly been diagnosed with and suffered from Lyme disease, a condition that can subvert one’s immune system.

Regardless of his feelings on the COVID vaccine, Hadid took time to recognize healthcare workers who have been busier than ever this holiday season. “Never meant to offend anyone with my words and I am so grateful for all the frontline workers and doctors and the powerful work they have done during this time,” Anwar assured fans. “I’m listening and I’m all about the conversation.”

Hadid is currently spending pandemic time with his girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, whom he’s been dating since June 2019.