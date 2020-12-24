Kirk Cameron is currently facing a wave of outrage for hosting large Christmas caroling events, which he is positioning as a “peaceful protest” against California’s current public health stay-at-home order. One person near and dear who isn’t participating? His sister, Candace Cameron Bure.

Bure, 44, tweeted on the evening of December 23 that she had nothing to do with her brother’s activism. “I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public,” she wrote.

She added a sharp amendment to that statement, though. “However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe.”

Bure’s tweet received a flurry of supportive comments, even from those who made it clear they aren’t on board with her brother‘s protests. “I support you! Your brother… not so much anymore. But you aren’t responsible for other people’s actions,” wrote one fan.

“I’m sorry that you have to hear/read such things that I’m sure hurt you deeply. Within my own family sometimes we agree to disagree,” said another.

Cameron, 50, began sharing photos and videos to his Instagram account starting earlier this month that showed large gatherings of people singing carols shoulder to shoulder, with no social distancing and almost none wearing masks. On one such post, dated December 13, he captioned the video, “God Bless America! Joy over fear.”

On Tuesday, December 22, Cameron organized a similar event at The Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which is in Ventura County just north of virus hotspot Los Angeles. Cameron told NBC News that all attendees were encouraged to wear masks, although few appeared to have followed that advice.

The mall responded to the event with a social media statement saying it did not give permission for the caroling to take place: “In regards to the peaceful protest planned for The Oaks this evening, we do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — event. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue.”

California is currently in the midst of its worst spike of coronavirus cases to date. As of Christmas Eve, the state has surpassed 2 million cases and the count is still rising.