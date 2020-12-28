After testing positive for COVID-19, The Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons has been admitted to a Texas hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment in the COVID ward.

Simmons’ camp reported in a statement that she is at the UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas, adding: “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start [antiviral drug] remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Simmons herself hasn’t addressed her diagnosis yet on social media, but she’s been unfortunately having more than her share of hospital visits lately. Just days ago, the Dallas-based star revealed that she was set to undergo ankle replacement and foot surgery. On Christmas, she posted a holiday photo of herself with her family, with her foot in a cast and propped up on the arm of her sofa.

Back in August, Simmons revealed that Bravo is doing a great job of filming the fifth season of her reality series safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, telling Page Six she’s “very proud” of the network for taking the virus “very seriously.”

“We get COVID tests either weekly or biweekly, so especially now when we do go on our what our version of what a cast trip is, because you can’t really go that far, you do get COVID tests and so does the entire crew,” she explained. “I think they’re being very responsible and very careful, because of course, we were thinking, ‘How are we going to do this in a pandemic?’ But it has worked, and knock on wood none of the cast has had any issues with COVID.”

Simmons also noted that she’d been careful herself about staying in place in order to maintain safety on set. “I literally stay in my house unless I have to go do something that is required for the show, except for a few tiny little instances because I don’t want to take any chances on contracting something and bringing it back to someone else on the cast or crew,” she said. “I take my job very seriously and I’m very grateful to have this job.”