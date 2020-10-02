Archie Lyndhurst, best known for his role on CBBC’s So Awkward, has tragically died at just 19-years-old after a short illness. His death was confirmed by CBBC in a statement on Thursday, October 1.

“We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness. Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show,” the network tweeted.

INSIDE KOBE BRYANT & DAUGHTER GIANNA’S PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE AT STAPLES CENTER

His famous father, Nicholas Lyndhurst, who is renowned for his role on Only Fools and Horses, told the BBC that he and his wife, Lucy, are “utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy.”

His father said in a 2013 BBC interview that the teen inherited the “acting gene” from him. Archie attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School when he was 10-years-old and landed his role on So Awkward in 2015.

Archie also portrayed a younger version of Jack Whitehall‘s character, Alfie, on Bad Education. His co-star wrote a touching Instagram post to honor the young actor.

TOYBOY! KATE BECKINSALE CAUGHT KISSING COMIC JACK WHITEHALL

“I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him,” Whitehall captioned the post, adding a praying hands emoji. “The world has been robbed of a truly special soul. He will never be forgotten, i feel utterly devastated that he is gone but i also feel so blessed to have met him. Goodbye Archie.”

The comedic duo met a decade ago. Whitehall cast him as a younger version of himself in a short film he wrote, and Archie later went on to play his mini-me in Bad Education.

His So Awkward castmates took to social media to express the loss of their friend and co-worker.

Cloe Demetriou, who plays Lily Hampton, shared a snap of the pair at the British Academy Awards on Instagram. “Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet,” she wrote.

STARS SEND LOVE TO CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND AFTER HEARTBREAKING MISCARRIAGE

“I’ll never forget when we first started filming the show. We were all 13 and learning how to deal with stress and the long hours. But you came and sat in the girls bathroom with us for an hour, you made us cry with laughter. You helped us forget everything that was going on and we left with pain from laughing so hard.”

Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards, also shared a touching tribute on Instagram. He shared a series of photos of the late actor, and referred to him as his “brother.” “My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you,” his post read. “I vow to make you proud with every last breath.”