It’s been a devastating few days for Chrissy Teigen and her family after she tragically lost her third child around halfway into her pregnancy.

The tears and pain were etched on her and her husband John Legend’s faces in utterly heart-wrenching images they shared on social media.

Now, her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, has posted her heartfelt goodbye to the little boy she will never see grow up.

“My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,” she captioned a video and two photos of herself holding Jack on Instagram.

The model and the musician shared the devastating news on September 30.

THE CUTEST PICS! JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN’S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” the 34-year-old grieved on Instagram, captioning a series of pictures that showed her on the hospital bed with her husband, Legend, 41, by her side.

Earlier in the week, the mom of two revealed she was on “serious bed rest” due to the bleeding and “about halfway through her pregnancy,” which is around 20-24 weeks. A stillbirth is when a baby is born dead at 24 weeks or later.

STARS SEND LOVE TO CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND AFTER HEARTBREAKING MISCARRIAGE

Teigen wrote that she and her husband never decide on baby names until after birth, however, they decided to call the “little guy” Jack.

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Teigen went on to thank everyone for the positive energy, thoughts and prayers.

“We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you,” she said, adding that she is grateful for her life and her wonderful babies Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

THE 14 CUTEST CELEBRITY COUPLES’ #WCW INSTAGRAM POSTS

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she concluded her post.

Meanwhile, Legend took to Twitter to retweet the heartbreaking news.

“We love you, jack,” he wrote.

Teigen also added that the couple, who wed in 2013, never saw this coming. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” she wrote. “How can this be real.”

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

As OK! previously reported, Teigen was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27, due to excessive bleeding from her placenta during her third pregnancy. She had multiple blood transfusions.

On Tuesday, September 29, Teigen told followers that she endured a “really scary morning,” revealing that she had a “huge clot” and that doctors scrambled to find a heartbeat for her baby.

We are thinking of Teigen and Legend during this tough time.