Latin music superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his representatives.

The announcement of his diagnosis came the day after the musician scored two trophies — for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for his February 2020 release, YHLQMDLG, at the American Music Awards — which were held Sunday, November 22.

FROM J.LO TO DOJA CAT: THE BEST & WORST DRESSED AT THE 2020 AMAS

Bad Bunny, 26, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to perform his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez at the show but canceled without any explanation — at the time — much to the dismay of many fans. He did pop up remotely on the broadcast, however, presenting the award for favorite Latin female artist, which went to Becky G.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

Bad Bunny’s publicist, Sujeylee Solá, told the Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn’t showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not give any further details of his illness, saying only that the musician was not planning on granting any interviews at the time.

The musician is the latest in a string of artists who have reported coming down with the coronavirus. Singer/rapper Jeremih, who has been battling COVID-19 in Chicago, most recently has been having a most challenging time with the condition and was reported by his family as still fighting the virus in the ICU over the weekend.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Jeremih, 33, has been battling the virus for an unknown period, but when news of his worsening condition hit over the weekend, many stars took to social media to plead for thoughts and prayers for their fellow musician.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,” Chance the Rapper tweeted on Saturday, November 14.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” rapper 50 Cent tweeted on Saturday, with a picture of the duo.