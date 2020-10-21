Bill Cosby has been photographed smiling in his latest mug shot, taken on September 4, at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Skippack Township, Pa.

The photo, which wasn’t released to the public until Tuesday, October 20, sees the former Cosby Show star managing to bring a smirk to his face while looking away from the camera, with a white face mask seen hanging around his neck.

The 83-year-old has been at the prison facility since September 2018, after a jury had found him guilty of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman at his home back in 2004 — but to say that his appearance has changed over the past two years would be an understatement.

It’s noted that the prison is believed to take new photos of inmates every year or so because their appearance is likely to change over time, and just by looking at Cosby’s latest photo, it seemed a wise idea to have his mug shot updated — the I Spy star is barely recognizable in his unkempt look.

People on social media were quick to wonder what made Cosby smile while getting his photo snapped. Still, considering the fact that he’ll be up for parole soon, having already severed two years of his three-year-to-10-year sentence, it looks as if the thought of freedom is one thing that he can soon be looking forward to.

The disgraced television dad landed a huge victory in June 2019 when he won the right to fight his sexual assault conviction in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which will review the judge’s decision to allow prosecutors to call five other accusers to testify against a case from a long-ago incident with Cosby.

His legal advisors contended that the new cases made against their client in 2018 were untrustworthy The court will also consider whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby gave quaaludes to women in the past, and the supposed agreement Cosby had with a former prosecutor will also be reviewed.

The release of his updated mug shot comes just months after reports claimed that Cosby owed more than $2.7 million in legal fees to a California law firm, according to CBS News, nearly one year after he first appealed against the bill but was ultimately ordered to pay the sum by a judge.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who represented Cosby between 2015 and 2016 following a string of allegations concerning sexual misconduct, made it known in court papers filed at the Manhattan Supreme Court that they were still owed a hefty amount for their work with the comedian.

According to Fox News, due to the 10% interest that the bill accrued, the total amount had skyrocketed to $2.98 million, which means that even if Cosby soon gets his freedom, he’ll want to start figuring out how he’ll raise $3 million in legal fees for the law firm, aside from the fees he’s currently paying his group of attorneys who are fighting for his release.