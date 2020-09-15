R.I.P. King T’Challa. Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina on Thursday, September 3, just days after he lost his battle with colon cancer.

The Black Panther star was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The Marvel actor grew up in nearby Anderson, South Carolina, where a public memorial was held after his burial burial, according to Us Weekly.

The Associated Press reported on Monday, September 14, that Boseman’s official cause of death was listed as multiple organ failures as a result of his colon cancer diagnosis.

The NAACP Image Award winner’s death came as a surprise to many, as he privately battled the disease for four years. His agent, Michael Greene, revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that the actor decided to keep his health struggles out of the spotlight because his mother, Carolyn, always taught him “not to have people fuss over him.”

He also said that Boseman, who portrayed the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda in Black Panther, “felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”

Actor-director Addison Henderson, who helped him prepare for the superhero role amid his secret battle with cancer, recalls the movie star’s strength and perseverance.

“I used to tell Chad, ‘Man, you remind me of my dad,’” Henderson recalled, referring to his dad who beat cancer four times. “’You guys are fighters, and you never stop moving forward.’ For us, it was just like, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training.’ And then, me and [producing partner] Logan [Coles] and his family, his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward], we were always just here to support him.”

The president of Howard University — the actor’s alma mater — Dr. Wayne A.A. Fredrick also recalled how Boseman deflected the question on his health during a dinner they had together in 2019.

“In his usual style, he gave a long, detailed answer, explaining that he was a vegetarian and was exercising and trying to take care of himself and do what he had to do,” he said. “It was a very thoughtful response, never letting on that anything else was happening.”

In an emotional statement on August 28, the late actor’s publicist confirmed he had passed away at his home with his family by his side.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV,” the statement read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” ⁣

Following the tragic news, celebrities quickly paid tribute to the Hollywood icon, who was also famous for his roles in Get on Up, 42 and Avengers: Infinity War.

Mark Ruffalo wrote, “All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in Power, King.”

“I’m absolutely devastated,” Chris Evans added. “This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in Power, King.”

Brie Larson got emotional, writing, “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”