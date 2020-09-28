The COVID-19 pandemic is getting on everyone’s nerves, and Blake Shelton is no different! The 44-year-old country singer opened up about how the new normal has taken a toll on him during Monday’s edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which recently made a comeback after being called a toxic workplace.

Chatting with host Ellen DeGeneres, Shelton said that 2020 has been a terrible year and joked that he refuses to “spend another minute sober.” He also spoke about how the pandemic and the shutdown affected his schedule.

“We canceled my tour on March 12, like literally as we were building the stage for the production for that day in Omaha, Nebraska,” Shelton said, adding that he was also working with Gwen Stefani on a music video at the time.

“We were supposed to be making some footage for a video for our single ‘Nobody But You,'” he said. “We had a whole plan, we had a different camera crew out there filming these concerts and we only got to film one.”

On the flip side, Shelton said that a positive of the pandemic was getting the chance to experience his native Oklahoma with Stefani. “She got to be there and actually see it from pretty much winter to spring to summer and see some seasons change,” he said.

DeGeneres also showed her gratitude to Shelton and his girlfriend, 50, for their continued support while she dealt with the toxic workplace scandal over the last few months.

“Thanks for reaching out to me this summer, you and Gwen reached out to me when things were going a little bit crazy and I appreciate it very much, so thank you,” DeGeneres told Shelton.

“Absolutely, we love you,” Shelton responded.

The ‘Nobody But You‘ singer has made several appearances on the show in the past, but the last time the two had seen each other in person was at the Grammys last January in Los Angeles. DeGeneres reflected on their January meeting, saying that they both had “high hopes” for the year ahead.

Shelton couldn’t believe that was the last time he had seen her. “Oh my gosh,” he added, “it wasn’t long after that that none of us could see each other ever again, right?”