Singer Bobby Brown‘s life has been plagued by tragedy over the past few years. After news that his son Bobby Brown Jr. passed away earlier this week, the “Every Little Step” crooner spoke out for the first time.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” the 51-year-old told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, November 19. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Although Brown does not have a social media account, fans took to Twitter to offer condolences to the grieving father.

“Positive vibes only for Bobby Brown. Can’t imagine what losing 2 children and an ex-wife does to a person. PRAYERS UP,” one user wrote.

INSIDE THE WHITNEY HOUSTON TRAGEDY: HOW THE SINGER & 3 OTHERS AROUND HER DIED

“My heart goes out to Bobby Brown,” another said.

Brown Jr. was found dead in his home on Wednesday, November 18, when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to an emergency call.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and although no foul play was suspected, the cause of death is still unknown. However, according to TMZ, he was experiencing flu-like symptoms in the days before he passed but did not have COVID-19. Drugs or drug paraphernalia were not found at the scene, and the family will allow authorities to investigate what happened leading up to his death.

Brown Jr.’s brother, Landon Brown, paid tribute to his sibling on Instagram. “I love you forever King,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of Brown Jr.

Bobby Jr.’s girlfriend, Anna Reed, also reacted to the devastating news. “The heavens gained an angel, but I lost my soul mate,” she wrote on Twitter.

Prior to Brown Jr.’s death, he had been making music and released one of his final songs “Say Something” in September. His musical gift was one he inherited from his father.

A SAD WAY TO GO: 10 HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED FROM OVERDOSE

Brown Jr. was one of the singer’s seven children, and sadly he was not the first of his kids to die young. Brown’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom he shared with ex-wife Whitney Houston, passed away at 22 years old in 2015. The budding artist was found unconscious in a bathtub and died several months later after she was in a coma for six months.

Brown told Us Weekly in 2018 that he honors his daughter every year since she passed. “She was a beautiful young lady,” he gushed. “And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen. Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

“Her presence is always around me. That’s my baby. There is no way she could disappear from me,” he added.

Houston only died three years before her daughter from a combination of a drug overdose and coronary artery disease. The “Greatest Love Of All” singer was found in a bathtub of a Beverly Hills hotel. She was 48-years-old at the time.

BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN’S DEATH INVESTIGATION UPDATES — 10 NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN NICK GORDON’S LAWSUIT, HER FAMILY’S ESTATE FEUD AND MORE!

In January of this year, Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, passed away from a heroin overdose at 30 years old. Houston took Gordon in when he was a teen, and he eventually began dating her daughter. Gordon was at the scene when Bobbi Kirstina was found unconscious but was not criminally charged.

We’re thinking of Bobby and his family during this difficult time.