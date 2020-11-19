It’s been a tough couple of years for singer Bobby Brown. First, his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died on February 11, 2012, after she accidentally drowned in a bathtub. The autopsy report later showed that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors to her death.

Three years later, Houston and Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unconscious in a bathtub — very similar to how Houston was found — at her home in Georgia. Bobbi Kristina suffered severe brain damage and spent six months in a coma, but she eventually passed away in 2015 at 22 years old.

On November 18, Bobby Brown’s 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his Los Angeles home. As of now, there’s been no details as to how he suddenly died, but authorities said no foul play is suspected.

INSIDE THE WHITNEY HOUSTON TRAGEDY: HOW THE SINGER & 3 OTHERS AROUND HER DIED

So, how exactly has the singer-songwriter been coping with losing so many family members? “I feel like Superman with all of the things that I’ve been through,” Brown he told The Tennessean.com. “I’ve had a really rough life, but it might seem to others that it’s been all because of me. It hasn’t been all because of me. Because I’ve been through things that the normal man would not be standing, would not be walking around today.”

In 2016, Bobby didn’t hold back while speaking about Houston and Bobbi Kristina and got choked up when he thought about how they were both found. “The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney. There’s only one person that was around both occasions,” Bobby told Robin Roberts, referring to Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, who passed away in January of this year from a heroin overdose. “The last thing I told her, I just said ‘let go, it’s OK. You can go with your mom,'” he revealed.

However, Bobby regrets not looking after Bobbi Kristina more and wishes he could have turned back time. “If I had those two days back, I would have went and got her. The two days before what happened to my daughter, she was supposed to come out here to Los Angeles with me. If I could get those two days back, my daughter would be here. All I want is those two days back.”

BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN’S TOWNHOUSE SOLD AS HER FAMILY FEUDS WITH NICK GORDON AMID WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

Even though it was a tragic eight years for Bobby, he admitted that he’s grateful he got a second chance at finding love. “I am happy now. There might be tears coming out of my eyes, but I am very happy now. I have a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, a beautiful chance to do something else great,” Bobby — who is married to Alicia Etheredge — said. “God ain’t finished with me yet.”

Despite drugs being found in Houston’s system — Bobby and Houston used to do cocaine together when they were married — the R&B star refused to believe the facts. “I don’t think [Whitney] died from drugs,” he told Rolling Stone in 2018. “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person.”

When Bobby was asked what led to Houston’s death, he said, “Just being brokenhearted.”

In 2018, Bobby explained how he was feeling after losing his little girl while watching scenes of her for his biopic, The Bobby Brown Story. “You never really get over it. I go through it every day,” he said. “Just the thought of her and looking at my youngest daughter and my other kids, knowing they’ll never get to know their oldest sister is a struggle. It gets rough sometimes. Of course, I have to go through it because I can’t change it.”

Clearly, Bobby still thinks about Bobbi Kristina and mentioned her in a touching post on social media four years after she died. “Every day I hold you close to my heart,” the New Edition alum said. “I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day.”

BOBBI KRISTINA BROWN’S DEATH INVESTIGATION UPDATES — 10 NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN NICK GORDON’S LAWSUIT, HER FAMILY’S ESTATE FEUD AND MORE!

Bobby shared a throwback photo of his late daughter on Instagram on the fifth anniversary of her death in July. “There’s no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl,” he wrote. “You stay in my heart on my mind every day. Daddy loves you.”