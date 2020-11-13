Pop star Britney Spears may be in the midst of a tense struggle trying to gain control of her career, but she’s given fans a little treat in the meantime: The singer just dropped a never-before-released song that was originally recorded in 2016.

The new tune, “Swimming in the Stars,” is an unreleased track from the singer’s Glory album. It is exclusively available as a 12″ vinyl single at Urban Outfitters, as part of a celebration of 11/11 Singles Day. The store is also releasing 10 more songs as UO Exclusive Singles by such artists as Billie Eilish, Fifth Harmony, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and Shawn Mendes.

According to Billboard, the single will be available for purchase for two weeks at Urban Outfitters before a wider release to streaming platforms. It won’t ship until January 15, however.

The release comes on the heels of Spears’ declaration that she wishes to have control of her own career, and that she will not step on stage again if her dad, Jamie Spears, who currently is in charge of her conservatorship, continues to control her assets.

On Tuesday, November 10, her attorney, Samuel Ingham, told the court, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny denied the request, but that she would have to hear future arguments for his suspension or removal.

The star has been under the conservatorship since 2007 after she had a mental breakdown. She claims that she is doing well now, despite the #FreeBritney movement speculating that she’s not in control of her life.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, November 2. “But I just want to let you guys know that I am fine. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers and wishes and a lot of love.”