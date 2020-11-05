When Britney Spears’ business manager quit out of the blue last month, the singer decided that she wants her father, Jamie Spears, totally out of her conservatorship after he hired a new manager without her consent, TMZ reported.

The singer’s legal team filed documents that request that Bessemer Trust Company become the sole conservator of her business affairs. The original plan was that he would be a co-conservator with the company, but now the blonde beauty wants to give him the boot.

In late October, Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group resigned as her business manager in a letter without any prior notice. Her dad then hired Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan for the role without giving her notice, time to review the terms, an interview, or a chance to consider alternative candidates.

BRITNEY SPEARS HITS THE RED CARPET WITH BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI AMID CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA

According to TMZ, the star feels the move is a big concern because his goal is “is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with [Jamie’s] legal team” and that this is all an attempt to “retain full functional control of her assets, books, and records.”

The “Toxic” songstress will reportedly file a petition to remove him as the co-conservator of her estate, so Bessemer can be the sole conservator. Earlier this year, she requested that he be removed as the sole conservator of her business affairs but at the time was willing to let him remain as a co-conservator. Now, she wants him out altogether.

He told The Post that “all these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue” in regards to the #FreeBritney movement. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

KEVIN FEDERLINE GETS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST BRITNEY SPEARS‘ DAD JAMIE SPEARS

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

The mom of two recently won the right to expand her legal team in her conservatorship battle. According to lawyer Samuel Ingham, “the only way to assure that Britney’s voice is heard will be for her to have qualified litigation counsel available in order to place her on a level playing field with James,” and her goals differ from her father’s “vision of a future in which she resumes performing and leaves the management of her estate completely to him as she did in the past.”

Former co-conservator Andrew Wallet told the Daily Mail that “the conservatorship isn’t in place to make her do things she doesn’t want to do.”

IS BRITNEY SPEARS ACTUALLY OK? INSIDE 6 VERY WORRISOME MOMENTS OF 2020

“It’s in place to protect her. If she doesn’t want to work she doesn’t have to work. No one can force her. I have had people in conservatorship who have got themselves right and it has been terminated but you don’t see that because they’re not people in the public eye. Other people can be in a conservatorship their whole lives. I’m not saying that’s going to be Britney but it could happen to her,” Wallet added.

Wallet stepped down in 2019 due to health concerns after he took the helm with her father in 2008.

The Hollywood star was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 following her mental health crisis.