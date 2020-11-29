Rapper Cardi B landed one of the biggest hits this year when she released “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion back in August, which not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 but also broke the U.S. record for most first-week streams in a week (93 million).

But despite the success that came with the raunchy song, the 28-year-old has revealed to her fans on Instagram that she didn’t submit the track for Grammy consideration at next year’s awards ceremony.

The “I Like It” chart-topper explained that she’s waiting until she has finished working on her sophomore album before she plans on submitting “WAP” to different award shows, meaning that there’s still a chance the song could qualify for a Grammy nomination in 2022.

Cardi B explains why she didn’t submit “WAP” to the #GRAMMYs: “I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good. It means something & I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost 2 years”pic.twitter.com/k4jfoEQlff — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2020

Cardi B has already stressed that she’s working hard to finish up her record, and with “WAP” most likely going to be featured on the project, she’ll want to submit it for consideration at multiple awards shows the following year.

“I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good,” she gushed to her fans on Instagram Live.

While dozens of artists were furious after being overlooked by the Grammys for their upcoming awards ceremony in January, such as The Weeknd who took issue with not being nominated in any category with his fourth album, After Hours, Cardi had nothing to worry about since she didn’t submit anything to the Recording Academy.

The female rapper, who took home the award for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy in 2019, expressed: “Like I said, I never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all not gonna take away something that I know I worked my a** off [for], that I deserve.”

She continued to say that if she was that bothered about the Grammys, she would have had “WAP” up for consideration for a Grammy, but she’s not, and while many believe that the awards show is very political, Cardi argued that she definitely deserved her win when her album took home the prestigious gong.

The mother of one went on to discuss her forthcoming album, revealing that working on new music in the midst of quarantine hasn’t been as easy as she would’ve hoped since she’s been recording most of her new material from her home studio.

Speaking about the songs she’s already locked in for the next record, Cardi said that her new music “means something and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost 2 years,” adding that “some songs are just so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine.”

It’s rumored that Cardi plans to release her next studio offering at the top of 2021, but since she hasn’t confirmed or denied those claims, fans will continue to wait for an official announcement in due time.