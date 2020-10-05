Five weeks after Chadwick Boseman’s death, his siblings are remembering their younger brother, the life he lived and what transpired in the last stage of his life.

In an interview with The New York Times, Kevin and Pastor Derrick Boseman spoke fondly of their brother, whom they lovingly addressed as Chad.

EMMYS REMEMBER: CHADWICK BOSEMAN, RUTH BADER GINSBURG AND OTHERS

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick. And there’s just been a lot of Chadwick in the air,” Kevin, 48, said.

“You have to start sharing that person with the world; I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother,” added Kevin, who is an actor, dancer and writer.

The Boseman brothers were raised in the small town of Anderson, which is located in South Carolina. Pastor Boseman, 54, said that Chadwick’s birth was an inspiration, which proved that “you can come from there and become anything.”

“Chad was gifted,” he said in the interview, noting that he was good at drawing when he was a kid. “He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met.”

Pastor Boseman also recalled their father’s ideology in the interview and how he didn’t force anything on them.

“He always did his best. His best was incredible,” he added.

REMEMBERING STYLE STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN: A LOOK BACK AT HIS BEST RED CARPET LOOKS

In the interview, Pastor Boseman also spoke about Boseman’s last moments and the last conversation he had when the family sent out prayer calls.

“No matter what he was going through, he always said, ‘Hallelujah.’ He never stopped saying it,” he said.

“When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,'” Pastor Boseman said. “And the next day he passed away.”

The star, who is best known for his role in Black Panther, died on August 28 due to colon cancer. He was 43 years old. His representatives shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter, revealing that the actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled the disease privately for four years before it eventually progressed to stage IV.

Chadwick was laid to rest near his hometown — six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles. He was buried on September 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, 11 miles from where he grew up.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN DONATED PART OF HIS ’21 BRIDGES’ SALARY TO COSTAR SIENNA MILLER

According to the late actor’s death certificate, the cause of his death was attributed to multiple organ failures as a result of colon cancer.

A spokesman had told TMZ in September that the town was working on building a permanent memorial in his honor.