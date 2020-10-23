He just wants attention! Pop star Charlie Puth certainly is getting plenty of that with his latest Instagram thirst trap, a peek-a-boo photo that shows off a bit more than usual.

In the shot, the 28-year-old is apparently waiting to get a massage, and like many spa-experienced people do, he seems to have stripped down completely nude for it. He reclines on a table covered with a blanket… but it is strategically pulled down a tad — just enough for fans to see a bit of his bare behind.

“The best!” he captioned the photo. All right, if you don’t mind saying so yourself, Charlie?

If one can look beyond, well, the obvious eye-catcher, an adorable little dog can be seen resting between Puth’s legs on the table, adding to what is undeniably a fetching overall scene!

Several of Puth’s famous friends couldn’t resist poking fun at the — literally — cheeky post. “Flagged as inappropriate,” dryly commented actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, while One Republic‘s Ryan Tedder cracked a joke: “Dude I can’t BELIEVE u made me take this picture!!”

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer won the comments section by stating simply and hilariously, “Relatable!”

This isn’t the first time Puth has shown off his glutes on social media, either. Back in April, he posted a full-on hiney shot — clad in damp tighty whiteys — while posing by a swimming pool. He passed that one-off as a humorous moment, captioning it with a joke: “Why do ducks have feathers? To cover their butt-quack.” (P.S.: Not so much a butt person? He also likes to show off photos of his nicely toned pecs, as well.)

Puth’s last album, Voicenotes, was released in 2018, and he’s currently working on new music for his many fans to enjoy. Right now in the spotlight, he’s featured on American Idol alum Gabby Barrett‘s single “I Hope,” which currently sits atop Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs chart.