Noah Cyrus hit the 2020 CMT Music Awards stage on Wednesday, October 21… and left little up to the imagination, performing practically nude!

The brunette beauty rocked white thigh-high boots, shimmery long white gloves and a sheer bodysuit with sparkly jewels shaped like a bikini to cover her private parts. Her jet-black hair trailed down her body, reaching the top of her thigh. She accessorized with a shimmery cowgirl hat and layered necklaces.

The 20-year-old broke away from her pop roots to perform “This Is Us” alongside Jimmie Allen. The duo performed at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, while following COVID-19 protocol and standing six-feet apart. All of the performances took place at outdoor venues around Tennessee. While Cyrus and Allen’s performance was a can’t-miss, fans and viewers seemed more focused on the young artist’s risqué ensemble.

Fans immediately took to social media to either shame or support the sister of Miley Cyrus and her outfit (or lack thereof!). “I know this is 2020 and anything goes now, but c’mon @CMT I lost so much respect for you letting @noahcyrus perform wearing practically nothing at all,” one user wrote. “That was so inappropriate and NOT at all what women should be representing!!!”

Another user added: “Seems Noah Cyrus didn’t get the memo that CMT Awards are not equivalent to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.” Fans called her ‘costume’ “distasteful & abhorrent” while noting this is not the right outfit for a country music performance. “Noah cyrus’ outfit is what happens when you haven’t had an excuse to get ready for eight months,” one user joked.

I think Noah Cyrus might have gotten dressed in Miley’s closet tonight. — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔹. (@jaclynbeex) October 22, 2020

However, the “July” singer still has supporters. “Everyone is heated about @noahcyrus outfit tonight but honestly I loved it and wish I had that kind of confidence,” one fan wrote, while another added: “I’m in love with noah cyrus this outfit is EVERYTHING.”

Earlier in the evening, the “Lonely” singer walked the red carpet in denim over an orange crocheted crop top.