Comedian Chelsea Handler has an important PSA. And to make sure everyone is paying attention… she went topless to share the message.

Wearing *only* “I Voted” stickers on her boobs, the 45-year-old lifted her arms up and cheered: “I have voted,” via Instagram on Tuesday, November 3. “And I want to make sure that you are voting today too.

UNFILTERED: CHELSEA HANDLER’S MOST OUTRAGEOUS NUDE PHOTOS

“Please do not let anyone intimate you on voting lines. I know it can be intimating when people have guns in the state of Michigan, which is ridiculous,” she said in the clip. “If you are intimidated by anyone, please do not engage.” Last week, a Michigan Court of Appeals confirmed that the open carry of firearms is legal at the polls on Election Day.

“Hold your head up high and cast your ballot for the candidate that you choose. This is democracy. We will not stop til every vote is counted,” Handler added.

“PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted!” she captioned the attention-grabbing video. “If you see something that doesn’t look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683 🗳 My apologies to my nieces and nephews.”

CHELSEA HANDLER GOES WITHOUT PANTS, SIPS MARGARITA & SMOKES MARIJUANA WHILE SKIING

Handler has been a strong advocate for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris throughout the electoral season. This is also not the first time the anti-Trump celebrity went nude to make a political statement. Last month, Handler joined Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington and Chris Rock in another naked campaign to encourage early voting.

She also took to Twitter in 2016 to share her views on Donald Trump becoming President. She stripped down into nearly nothing and wrote: “Trump Is A Butt Hole” down the back of her body. “A germane tweet. I mean this with the utmost disrespect,” Handler wrote alongside the photo.

A germane tweet. I mean this with the utmost disrespect. pic.twitter.com/bVbFkM2VFB — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 4, 2016

During the 2018 mid elections, she stripped nude once again via her Instagram story to encourage voter participation. “You have to vote like your life depends on it! Vote!” she said in the clip. Handler also tweeted during this time about her views on the Republican party — where she claimed the “while male party” believes “rape is fine.”

Republican Party = white male party. They don’t care about women and they don’t care about the future. They care about the past where all white men are in power. Rape is fine. Keep minorities and women down. All white men, oh, and Ben Carson. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 28, 2018