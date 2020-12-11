Well, that’s one way to ring in the holidays. Chelsea Handler wished her four million Instagram followers a happy holiday season the only way she knows how to: by stripping down.

The comedian was all smiles as she posed for the camera while completely nude from the waist down with nothing but a red “bush” to cover her private parts. “From my Hanukkah bush to yours, have a Happy Hanukkah! A Merry Christmas! A Happy Kwanzaa!” she captioned the photo on Thursday, December 11. “Whatever you’re celebrating this season, remember that Four Seasons Total Landscaping has you covered for all of your grooming needs.”

Actress Diane Kruger applauded the 45-year-old for her comical post, writing: “Hahahahahahah👏👏👏,” and Sophia Bush responded, “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.” Michelle Pfeiffer commented, “🤣🔥❤️,” as Justin Long added: “👏Happy holidays! #MistleCamelToe.”

While Handler’s celeb pals were amused by her photo, other viewers had different reactions. “Why do you have to Sexualize everything?? Are you that desperate for attention?” one user questioned. “When your old and single 😑,” another wrote while a third chimed in to add, “🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️No one cares.”

The Life Will Be the Death of Me: . . . and You Too! author couldn’t care less about the negative feedback, as she’s become known for stripping down. A few days prior, Handler shared a photo of herself — without pants (shocker, we know!) — passed out in bed after taking an edible. “This is Monday. This is also edibles,” she wrote on Monday, December 7.

Handler also ditched her pants to reign in her 45th birthday in February. She shared an array of snaps of herself with a joint in one hand and a margarita in another as she skied down the slopes pantsless. “Skiing into 45 with my margarita, my marijuana, and my mountain! #whoneedspants #birthdaysuit,” Handler captioned the post of herself in a ski jacket, a helmet and goggles while being practically nude from the waist down.

Handler previously explained why she enjoys taking nude photos of herself so much. “I think nudity is funny, especially when it’s inappropriate,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “Would I do these things if I wasn’t famous? No,” she admitted. “If I didn’t have something to promote, I wouldn’t. But once I got the hang of it, it has been fun to interact with fans.”

The blonde beauty’s most recent post is similar to one she shared back in 2016, with one slight differentiation. Handler posed completely naked while covering her private parts for a mirror selfie and wrote: “Happy birthday to my bear @mariasharapova. Sending love from me and my bonsai. #tokyo.”