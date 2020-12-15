Singer Cher has never been known for not expressing herself. In a new interview, the iconic entertainer responded to a question about President Donald Trump with her typical candor, getting straight to the point: “I hate him.”

The 74-year-old elaborated that she has never hated anyone as much as she hates Trump. “In my whole life, never,” she emphasized.

Speaking to the Guardian about the strange state of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Cher placed the blame on the sitting U.S. President squarely: “In my country the president doesn’t believe it has anything to do with him. He doesn’t think he has any responsibility to help us,” she said.

EAGER FOR FAME! CHER ADMITS SHE DREAMT OF BEING ‘SOMEBODY’ AS A SHY, INSECURE TEEN

She added, “It’s toxic. People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies. I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.”

When asked if she hated another oft-reviled leader, former President George W. Bush, Cher demurred. “I pretty much disliked Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate,” she admitted. “But the one thing I know is he loves America and Trump doesn’t.”

KIM KARDASHIAN POSES WITH IDOL CHER AND NAOMI CAMPBELL IN ’60S-INSPIRED PHOTO SHOOT

As for Trump’s stubborn reluctance to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden? “[Trump] is the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House,” Cher related.

When asked if she thinks he might actually end up going to prison, Cher could not hide her glee. “Oh, I hope so,” she proclaimed. “I’ll be dancing around.”

That said, Cher seems to love Biden with the same degree of fervor that she hates his opponent. In October, she recorded a song for Biden’s presidential campaign titled “Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe.” When asked if she got any feedback from the President-Elect on the song, she answered, “I think he loves it.”