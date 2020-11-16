Actor Damian Hurley has been showing off his modeling skills on Instagram by posting several saucy snaps.

The 18-year-old posted a shirtless photo in bed on Sunday, November 15. The hunk looked like he had just woken up as he touched the side of his face with his hand, while his brown tresses casually framed his face. “Zzzzzz until Christmas,” he captioned the post.

His mother, Elizabeth Hurley, shared some love in the comments section with several kissing face emojis.

“So beautiful,” a fan gushed. “Omg king,” another said.

Earlier in the week, he shared some racy snaps in a birthday post for a female friend or possibly even a love interest.

“Happy birthday to my babaganoush,” he wrote. “God I love you xx.”

“Happy Birthday Millie [Griffiths],” his mother commented.

The aspiring actor started the slideshow with a picture of the pair embracing. He stood behind her with his arms draped around the red-headed beauty’s shoulders. Within the collection were bikini snaps and candid pictures of Griffiths smoking and the pair hugging. The end of the slideshow was on the more daring side as he shared a snap of his gal pal running through a field nude, wearing only underwear and boots. In another snap, Griffiths posed in a white bikini, while Hurley crouched in front of the camera shirtless on the beach.

“Best times,” the birthday girl said.

“Happy Birthday Pretty Girl,” a fan commented.

Griffiths previously appeared on his Instagram in another suggestive shot earlier this month. Hurley shared that he learned how to solve a Rubik’s cube with a selfie of the pair. Griffiths stood behind him shirtless, while Hurley held his arm out with the Rubik’s cube in hand to cover her bare chest. After the almost nip-slip, the young model shared adorable pictures and videos with a black puppy and a golden retriever in the park.

“MEOW,” one user joked. However, Hurley’s fans were more interested in the puppy than in the steamy pics. “The dogs face hahahaa,” another added.

The handsome hunk was signed to IMG Models during the summer. “V excited to be joining IMG,” he shared on Instagram in August and changed his bio to “IMG Worldwide.”

Hurley is the son of late multi-millionaire Steve Bing. Bing initially denied that Hurley was his son until he took a DNA test. Hurley was originally not in the will, but the two formed a relationship before Bing took his life. He also fought for both Hurley and his daughter, Kira Kerkorian, to become beneficiaries on his grandfather’s trust, which he won.

“Both Steve and Damian made a concerted effort over the last two years to build something resembling a father and son relationship,” a source told OK! shortly after Bing’s death.