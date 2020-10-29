Like mother, like son! Damian Hurley is following in Elizabeth Hurley‘s footsteps, giving fans a teaser of what’s to come in his modeling career. On Wednesday, October 28, the 18-year-old posted a smoldering shirtless snap on Instagram of himself draped in a towel as he reclined on a cream-colored couch.

“First person to spot the mask gets a prize,” he captioned the picture.

“My baby,” his mother commented with six lipstick kisses emojis.

Many uses spotted the hidden face mask. “It’s on the door handle angel,” one wrote.

The budding actor and model recently signed to IMG Models over summer. “V excited to be joining IMG,” he shared on Instagram in August. “Best pic of you,” his mother said under the black-and-white photo that accompanied the announcement.

“You were born to model. It’s not just modeling though, you are one of a kind and your work is amazing,” a fan commented.

He has since changed his Instagram bio to simply read “IMG Worldwide :).”

The modeling announcement comes after controversy surrounding his late father Steve Bing’s will emerged. The will disinherited his two children, the model and his sister Kira Kerkorian, as it was drawn up before they were born, The Daily Mail reported.

The multi-millionaire took his own life in June at the age of 55. Bing received $600 million in an inheritance from his grandfather when he turned 18, and had the will drawn up in 2001 before his son was born, and before he conceived his daughter.

Kerkorian, 21, who’s mother is former tennis player Lisa Bonder, is said to be fighting for control of his estate, valued at $337,000, according to documents obtained by The Daily Mail. The producer’s estimated net worth was $590 million, as properties were not included in his estate value.

Bing noted in his will, “Whether or not such child is mine, it is my intention not to provide in this Will for such child (or any other child as to which I may be the father) in this Will or for the offspring of any such child or children, whether now living or hereafter born.” He denied that Damian was his son until DNA tests proved otherwise.

However, he later formed relationships with both children and fought for them to be included in their grandfather’s trust before he passed away. Peter Bing tried to block the children from becoming beneficiaries of his trust, claiming that they should be excluded on the premise of being love children. Their father won the case in the end and earned both a place in the fund.

“Both Steve and Damian made a concerted effort over the last two years to build something resembling a father and son relationship,” a source told OK! after Bing’s death.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” Damian wrote on social media at the time. “I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”