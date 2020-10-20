There’s a new girl in town!

Maria Sharapova is the newest member of the millionaire Montecito Community, recently moving in after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Russian retired professional tennis player sold her long-time Florida home for $1.75M on September 18. Sharapova has been a permanent U.S. resident since 1994 and owns a second home in Manhattan Beach, Calif., which she purchased for over $4M. Her new home is listed for a whopping $11,500,000, as it provides stunning views from all over the serene property and a ton of space for hosting gatherings.

INSIDE ARMIE HAMMER & ELIZABETH CHAMBERS‘S $5.8 MILLION HOME: SEE PHOTOS

Similar to the pro athlete, the red-headed prince, 36, and Suits alum made their Montecito mansion their permanent home. The power couple moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., after stepping away from their royal duties earlier this year. While they tried living in L.A., Harry “absolutely hated” the lack of privacy and wanted out.

The duo finally found their “place of peace” in their Montecito mansion, which they purchased for $14.65M. The location is only an hour drive from the bustling L.A. city, which is perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they try to rebrand themselves as Hollywood stars. Besides being geographically convenient, the Prince and his 39-year-old wife “both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s so beautiful.”

INSIDE MARIAH CAREY’S 10,500-SQUARE-FOOT QUARANTINE QUARTERS

Their mega-mansion includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms along with a game room, a gym, an arcade, a wine cellar, a pool, a tennis court and a tea house. The tranquility and privacy of the community has been very beneficial for the duo in providing baby boy Archie a chance at a normal life.

According to luxury real estate broker Jason Streatfeild, the Montecito community is “the type of neighborhood where you may not realize who your neighbor is but you really don’t care.” Besides the royals moving in, the community includes other A-list celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Drew Barrymore. “It’s not unusual to run into Oprah Winfrey at the grocery store or to be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres for lunch at the Miramar hotel,” he added. “It’s a very private and exclusive area, a place where you can escape with an ocean in front of you and the mountains behind you.”

ROMAN HOLIDAY: INSIDE LILY JAMES AND DOMINIC WEST’S ROMANTIC ITALY TRIP

Take a look at newest member Sharapova’s home in the celebrity-filled community.