Up-and-coming rapper Lil Yase — whose real name is Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr. — was shot dead over the weekend, TMZ reported. He was 26 years old.

Sources told the outlet that Lil Yase was shot on Saturday, November 28, and his body was found hours later in the southern section of the East Bay in San Francisco, Calif.

The musical artist was reportedly with several others on Friday night in a recording studio in Marin Country, which is slightly north of San Francisco. Lil Yase then left by himself before midnight and told his friends that he would be back shortly.

Within an hour and a half, word had gotten back that Lil Yase was shot dead in the East Bay, which is almost an hour away from the studio.

AMERICAN MURDER STORY: 11 TRUE CRIME SCANDALS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

Lil Yase’s friends were reportedly shocked as the musician did not have any known enemies or run-ins with anyone dangerous.

“On Saturday, November 28, 2020, about 1:00 a.m., Dublin Police responded to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton for a report of a subject who had just arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” the press release said. “Initial information led officers to believe the shooting may have occurred near the East Dublin BART Station. The victim was transported via ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

At the moment, there are no suspects and the cops are still looking for leads behind the mysterious death. Authorities are continuing “to process evidence and follow leads in the homicide investigation” and asked that anyone with any information about the incident contact the Dublin Police.

SEE INTIMATE FAMILY PHOTOS OF CHRIS WATTS, SHANANN & HIS FAMILY BEFORE MURDERS

Lil Yase’s record label, Highway 420 Productions, posted a tribute about their client on November 28. “We appreciate all the love and support,” they wrote. “Yase loved his fans he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs for you. Please repost and let the world know who the ‘Top Dog’ is.”

Lil Yase’s last post was on Thanksgiving — he posted a photo of himself on the stairs with the caption, “If my n**** trippin den I’m trippin it’s up wit UNK.” Fans and friends took to the comments section to pay their respects to the late artist.

“Damn dawg, always showed me big love …” 24hrs wrote. “Love you bro, you were the first rapper to show me love. Wish we could shoot one more video,” Shawn Farrell said. “I send my condolences,” Hus Mozzy wrote.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

Lil Yase’s business partner at his record label, Justin Miranda, said that “the things that’s really bothering everyone close to us is that no one knows. We don’t have any idea what he was doing out there,” Mercury News reported. “It was just a mystery to us. It blew my mind when I got the call.”

Although Yase had been releasing music for the past eight years, his breakout single “Get It In” dropped in 2015. He remixed the song in 2016, which was even bigger than the original song. Since then, he has collaborated with other artists such as Yalla, Cash Kidd, G-Val, That Boy Tyson, Stunna June and more. His biggest hits include tracks such as “No Diss,” “Demon,” “What You Mean,” “Yeah Yeah” and “Mad.”

We’re thinking of Lil Yase’s family during this difficult time.