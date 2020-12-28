The WWE world is mourning the loss of Jon Huber, who was known to fans as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, after the pro wrestler, 41, unexpectedly died on Saturday, December 26.

Huber’s grieving wife, Amanda, sent shockwaves through the wrestling community when she shared the news of Huber’s death, while noting he died from a lung issue that wasn’t related to COVID-19. “My best friend died today,” Amanda wrote alongside an array of photos of herself and her hubby. “I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

She added: “No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Huber joined All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after a successful eight-year run with WWE as a member of the The Wyatt Family. AEW released a statement shortly after the news of his death. “Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time,” the statement read. “We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

WWE paid tribute to the late athlete on Sunday, December 27, with a slew of photos of Huber during his time with the organization. “Remembering the legacy of Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper,” the caption read.

WWE’s “The Friend” Bray Wyatt shared photos of the two via Instagram and wrote, “You were my best friend. My brother, my partner, my Terry Gordy. We fought like brothers because we were. I’m so goddamn pissed. This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s.

“I miss you so f**king much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can’t believe you’re gone. I’m so sorry brother. I’m so sorry,” the 33-year-old continued. “I wish I had a chance to say goodbye. Goodbye forever Brodie. I love you.”

Several other pro wrestlers and pals flooded social media to mourn Huber. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak called Huber “one of the absolute best people” he had the “pleasure of being around both in and out of the ring,” while Irish WWE wrestler Sheamus wrote that he was an “awesome human being.”

“He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee,” Sheamus wrote on December 26.

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020