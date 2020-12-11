Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister has died at age 62 after he exhibited “covid symptoms” on Thursday, December 10.

Lister is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight and the Friday movies. While Lister did not test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death, his manager Cindy Cowman told PEOPLE that he had been feeling unwell for a week.

“He was a gentle giant and one-of-a-kind,” Cowman said. “A man that’s like been a brother to me for 20 years.”

Accordion to Cowan, Lister had canceled work on a movie over the weekend and “was just really complaining, but he was too weak to go to the doctor.”

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

A friend then went to check up on Lister after he didn’t return their calls but was found unresponsive in his apartment in Marina Del Rey, Calif., TMZ reported. He was found dead at the scene.

Lister reportedly was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year but overcame the virus. The cause of death is still unknown, and it is not clear if Lister had gotten COVID-19 again.

Fellow celebs and fans paid tribute to Lister on social media. “RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already,” Ice Cube — who starred alongside Lister in Friday — wrote.

“Rest In Peace Tiny Lister, my Dad always enjoyed working with you. Take care of each other up there,” J.D. Witherspoon, the son of late actor John Witherspoon, said.

Rest In Peace Tiny Lister, my Dad always enjoyed working with you. Take care of each other up there.#RIPDeebo pic.twitter.com/sm6SxCGQUv — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) December 11, 2020

“Rest in paradise ‘tiny’ #TinyLister,” one fan said. “Damn … 2020 got another one. Rest In Peace Tiny Lister ‘stall em out Deebo,'” another said.

The 6’5″ actor was affectionately known as “tiny” and was celebrated for his tough guy roles, such as Zues in No Holds Barred and President Lindberg in The Fifth Element.

Lister also had a wrestling stint after his appearance in No Holds Barred with Hulk Hogan and wrestled in the World Championship Wrestling as Z-Gangsta.

Lister also appeared in shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Matlock, Perfect Strangers and The Jamie Foxx Show, as well as music videos for A-listers such as Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, Akon, Ice Cube, Iggy Azalea and Chamillionaire.

We’re thinking of Lister’s family during this difficult time.