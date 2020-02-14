trending in NEWS
Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13 to send his love to China amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also revealed that he donated money to help fight the disease, which has sickened tens of thousands across the globe and killed more than 1000 people.
Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.
RICARDO THE MUSTASHIO LOVES YOU
Picture perfect you don't need no makeup
Thank you Dr Christie KID FOR THE HELP WITH MY SKIN IT HELPS A LOT WITH THE WAY I FEEL
