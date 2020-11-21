The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., announced on Friday, November 20, that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and has immediately begun quarantining at his cabin in upstate New York.

In a video posted to his official Instagram page, the 42-year-old updated fans on his health in a two-minute video, writing alongside it: “Got the Rona. I’m totally asymptomatic.

“Going to give it a couple days of quarantine and follow the protocols then get retested in case it was a false positive as I feel and have felt totally fine.”

Trump continued by mentioning that his reasons for taking the COVID test to begin with was simply an abundance of precaution since he’d been planning an upcoming father-son trip, which for obvious reasons now had to be postponed.

Remaining in quarantine shouldn’t be all that difficult for Trump Jr., who is currently held up at his cabin in upstate New York on a 170-acre hunting reserve, right on the border with Connecticut, where he plans to stay put for the next couple of days.

The father of five, who often boasts about his hunting trips on social media, also has a strip of land for his shooting range, which he’s believed to own alongside his brother, Eric Trump, who made the purchase back in 2013.

In September, Trump Jr. gave his followers insight into life on his hunting reserve when he posted a photo of himself gearing up for another hunting trip, while his caption read: “Happy place. Nothing like chasing elk in the fall.

“Glad to get the weekend off (my last one in 45 days) to share an elk camp with some good buddies. Not much time to get it done but you will never make it happen by sitting at home.”

Meanwhile, in his health update video, Trump Jr. stressed to his followers that he’ll be taking the virus “seriously.”

“You can see I don’t have the red eyes like they claimed I had for apparently using cocaine prior to my RNC speech – but, that is the world of the internet.

“God knows I troll and do my fair share of it. So I guess a lot of that’s going to come back to me in time.”

The comment was in reference to when he showed up with red, glassy eyes when he made a speech to support his father, President Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in August.

On a lighter note, he ended his video by saying that for the next couple of days, he would spend his time cleaning his guns, watching Netflix and reading e-books, before asking fans to share any of their recommendations on social media.

“I may have a couple days of solo time and there’s only so many guns I can clean.”