President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman told CNN on Friday, November 20.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Earlier that same day, Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, who is also a White House aide, announced on Twitter that he had fallen ill with the virus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” he wrote.

This is hardly the first time someone close to the President has contracted the disease. On November 11, Trump’s campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski tested positive for COVID-19 but said he is feeling “fine” and “great.” Trump campaign advisor David Bossie also announced that he contracted the virus, in addition to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson, White House political director Brian Jack and former Trump aide Healy Baumgardner.

In October, the 74-year-old got the disease, in addition to First Lady Melania Trump and their youngest son, Barron Trump, after they attended a large gathering.

Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also tested positive for the virus over the summer.

Despite contracting the deadly virus, Trump didn’t make a big fuss over being sick — even though he was hospitalized for a few days. “This was a blessing in disguise — I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it and it was incredible,” he said about Regeneron, which has not been approved by the FDA yet.

With over 200,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus, Trump told Eric Bolling in an interview that there was “not much” he’d do differently in responding to the pandemic.

“Look it’s all over the world, you have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people, it’s all over the world,” he said. “It came out of China. China should’ve stopped it.”

“I did it very early,” he added. “[Joe] Biden was criticizing me. He said I was xenophobic when I put the ban on China. Nancy Pelosi said that too.”

With the virus running rampant in the White House, staffers “are terrified” of getting the disease since Trump doesn’t take social distancing and wearing a mask seriously, a source exclusively told OK!. “They are exhausted, and they are still giving everything that they got to a man who does not care if they live or die. And they will never complain, never say nothing bad because they are the most loyal people on this planet.”