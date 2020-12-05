First Lady Melania Trump may have, according to various reports, solidified her footing within her marriage to President Donald Trump over his years in the White House, having managed to keep a sharp eye out for her own interests as well as that of their teenage son Barron.

However, her family members — specifically, her dad, Victor Knavs — apparently continue to be treated like second-class citizens in the current President’s estimation.

A new and lengthy profile of the First Lady in Tatler touches upon Donald’s shabby treatment of his father in law — a Slovenian entrepreneur who worked in the service industry as a car mechanic and chauffeur during Melania’s childhood.

His station in life was something his daughter personally praised as formative: “My mother and father taught us the importance of education, hard work and family,” she said, according to the article.

That said, once she married Donald, it was clear her husband did not have the same respect for her dad. An exposé in the Washington Post outlined the reports of two former maids who claimed the President would explode at Melania’s father for the mere crime of not performing well on the golf course.

Knavs, who reportedly inherited a number of Donald’s castoff clothing, once in 2013 allegedly wore one of the President’s signature red baseball caps out for a day of golfing, only to be berated and cursed at by his son-in-law, who insisted that he remove the hat.

“Nobody could wear the red hat but [Trump],” one of the maids reported.

"The whole world saw what Trump had done to his father-in-law," the other added, saying that Knavs had been berated in front of a bunch of other golfers and was "very embarrassed." Donald's poor treatment of Melania's father comes at no surprise, however, given that his marriage with the former model is not built on respect or love, according to some close to the couple. In September, former advisor to the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, said in her own tell-all book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, that Melania and Donald's marriage is nothing more than a "transactional" agreement that benefitted both parties. "I do believe it is a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy, the Vogue cover legitimized Melania which legitimized Donald as well, and Melania got two dynamic decades," she said.