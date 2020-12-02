[Donald Trump] Asked For [Melania]’s Number On A Date With Someone Else—How It All Began

Given the number of women who have come forward to discuss their sexual relations with Donald Trump, it comes as no surprise that the current President of the United States was meeting another woman when he asked for the number of his now-wife, Melania Trump.

“He wanted my number,” the First Lady recalled in a profile of the former model in Tatler. “But he was on a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him. I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; give me yours and I will call you.’ If I give him my number, I’m just one of the women he calls.”

Melania, 50, was probably right, as the 74-year-old was at the now-defunct Kit Kat Club during 1998’s New York Fashion Week to meet someone else.

From his perspective, he was at the Manhattan nightclub to meet another potential love interest, but when someone pointed Trump in the direction of his date (whom he remembers as “so-and-so”), the reality star turned politician said, “Forget about her. Who is the one on the left?” It was a young Melania Knauss.

The now-married couple were introduced by businessman Paolo Zampolli, according to Tatler, shortly after Trump separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, with whom he shares 27-year-old daughter Tiffany.

Shortly after they met, Melania and Donald began dating. They married in Palm Beach in 2005 — Trump’s third wedding (prior to Maples, Trump was married to first wife Ivana). As widely reported, his political opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill, were among the guests in attendance.

Melania has been a political figure in Trump’s life from practically the start of their relationship. When Trump first talked about his political ambitions in the late 1990s, Melania said that she was ready to marry him and would become a “very traditional First Lady, like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy.”

Back then, however, Melania said, “We knew it wasn’t the time.” However, she added, “I did know that if and when he ran, he would win.”

Over the years, however, their relationship has taken quite the turn. Trump has been accused of sexually harassing multiple women and cheating on his wife with former porn star Stormy Daniels, among others.

In September, former advisor to the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, said in her book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, that Melania and Donald’s marriage is merely “transactional.”

“I do believe it is a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy, the Vogue cover legitimized Melania which legitimized Donald as well, and Melania got two dynamic decades,” Winston Wolkoff said.

“She was a young model, she was striving, she didn’t have the success yet. She met Donald, she married, she had a son, she became an American citizen and 10 years after that, she is the first lady of the United States.”