For those who think Melania Trump is at the mercy of her husband, President Donald Trump, and his mercurial temperament — sounds as if it’s time to reconsider that image of the currently sitting FLOTUS.

According to a lengthy profile of the former model in Tatler, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Mary Jordan, who released an unauthorized biography of Melania titled The Art of Her Deal in June, states that the FLOTUS is surprisingly sharp in terms of her own interests. And, she isn’t the least afraid to use her wits — even play a little hardball — to get what she wants from Donald.

While most believed that Melania delayed moving to Washington following the election for a benign reason — so the couple’s preteen son, Barron, could finish out the school year in New York — it was apparently part of an astute maneuver made to protect herself.

Reportedly, she leveraged the tape containing the infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” soundbite, as well as Trump’s affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels, to force a renegotiation of her prenup, securing a “better” financial deal for herself and Barron. It took five months to achieve this, and only then did she pack up to move.

Indeed, her absence in itself seemed a formidable tool, as she allegedly is a calming influence on the President: “I was worried about Trump,” said a source, regarding his time spent flying solo at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “So were a lot of folks in the White House, as she makes him less unbalanced.”

Not everyone takes Jordan’s more admiring point of view of Melania, however. In September, former advisor to the First Lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, said in her own tell-all book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, that Melania and Donald’s marriage is nothing more than a “transactional” agreement that benefitted both parties.

“I do believe it is a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy, the Vogue cover legitimized Melania which legitimized Donald as well, and Melania got two dynamic decades,” she said.

“She was a young model, she was striving, she didn’t have the success yet. She met Donald, she married, she had a son, she became an American citizen and 10 years after that, she is the first lady of the United States.”