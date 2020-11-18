Looks as if this Thanksgiving might be a tenser holiday than most for Dr. Mehmet Oz — and we’re not talking about political discussions over the family feast. The Dr. Oz Show host’s younger sister, Nazlim, filed a complaint Monday, November 16, in Manhattan court that claims her brother is stiffing her on income coming in from family property in New York City.

According to her lawsuit, a pair of pricey Upper East Side apartments owned by their late father has been generating enough cash to flow her $15,000 per month, but Dr. Oz has halted sending her share of the funds.

The units were bought by their dad in 1983, and Nazlim, who lives in Turkey, alleges the money stopped coming shortly after his death in February 2019.

Dr. Oz manages the company that controls the units and allegedly has given his sister no reason for cutting her off. Their father’s estate is currently tied up in probate in his native Turkey.

According to real estate news outlet The Real Deal, the lawsuit states that Dr. Oz is “improperly withholding her lawful payments here, for his own potential personal gain in the Turkish probate proceedings.”

Dr. Oz told the outlet, however, that it’s allegedly a bit more of a tangled mess than it seems. He claims that since he’s the one in charge of the properties, he had no choice to cut off the payments — because his mom and other family members are currently suing Nazlim over the distribution of the estate.

“My father legally placed me as manager of this entity, so although I do not own or desire these properties, I am obliged to hold all the income safely in escrow until the courts here and in Turkey have decided the merits of the ongoing litigations,” he explained.

Nazlim and their sister, Seval, evenly share income from the two units in question through a membership interest established in 2011, according to the lawsuit. It’s not been made apparent where the other family litigation issues are taking place, although it’s believed to be in Turkey.