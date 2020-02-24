Photo credit: MEGA

Th pilot reportedly failed to properly assess the weather before taking off. He also allegedly failed to obtain proper weather data prior to liftoff and didn't abort the flight when he realized the cloudy condition. Ara also reportedly didn't maintain control of the chopper and failed to avoid "natural obstacles" in the flight path.The helicopter encountered weather issues around the Los Angeles Zoo at the time. The aircraft circled the area six times at a low altitude, seemingly to wait for the fog to clear up. Ara had contacted the control tower at the Burbank airport at 9:30 a.m., and about 10 minutes later, the helicopter came in contact with heavy fog The aircraft then flew into a mountain in Calabasas at about 9:45 a.m.